KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Digital migration promises a much-needed win to lift the gloom We should all soon be able to tune in to digital television spectrum, assuming we have power, of course

I was pleased to read the latest business confidence report from the SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry showing a dip in sentiment in August. Obviously, a dip in business confidence is a bad thing, but honestly it was just good to feel less alone in my low mood. It’s been a long hard pandemic (is there any other kind?), and I’m Zoomed out and gloomy.

Between our world-leading unemployment numbers (we’re the champions!), the Facebook Files and, well, everything else, I was feeling a little hopeless. And then there were the body blows of the Digital Vibes report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in late September...