×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Competition bodies give nod to EOH’s R144.9m telecom sale

The proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down debt, and follows a string of disposals for the scandal-haunted ICT firm

BL Premium
19 July 2022 - 10:18 Karl Gernetzky

End-to-end IT services provider EOH said on Tuesday competition authorities have approved its R144.9m sale of telecom assets to Seacom, a further win for a company whose debt pile is almost twice its market value.

EOH announced the sale of Hymax and its stake in Network Solutions to Seacom in April, and both businesses provide networking and voice solutions in the telecom industry. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.