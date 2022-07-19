The tech company’s rivals, including Amazon and Meta, are taking similar steps in response to a deteriorating global economic outlook
End-to-end IT services provider EOH said on Tuesday competition authorities have approved its R144.9m sale of telecom assets to Seacom, a further win for a company whose debt pile is almost twice its market value.
EOH announced the sale of Hymax and its stake in Network Solutions to Seacom in April, and both businesses provide networking and voice solutions in the telecom industry. ..
Competition bodies give nod to EOH’s R144.9m telecom sale
The proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down debt, and follows a string of disposals for the scandal-haunted ICT firm
