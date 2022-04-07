×

EOH to sell telecoms assets to SEACOM for R144.9m

Disposal of Hymax and Network Solutions stake will further cut debt in a restructure of corruption-tainted IT company

07 April 2022 - 12:23 Nico Gous

End-to-end IT services provider EOH has agreed to sell Hymax and its stake in Network Solutions to SEACOM for R144.9m to reduce debt and turn the company around after a corruption scandal.

Network Solutions and software company Hymax both offer networking and voice solutions in the telecoms industry. SEACOM owns and operates a broadband submarine cable system that links Africa to Europe and Asia...

