Companies EOH to sell telecoms assets to SEACOM for R144.9m Disposal of Hymax and Network Solutions stake will further cut debt in a restructure of corruption-tainted IT company B L Premium

End-to-end IT services provider EOH has agreed to sell Hymax and its stake in Network Solutions to SEACOM for R144.9m to reduce debt and turn the company around after a corruption scandal.

Network Solutions and software company Hymax both offer networking and voice solutions in the telecoms industry. SEACOM owns and operates a broadband submarine cable system that links Africa to Europe and Asia...