Africa set for internet boom Facebook and Google are building new undersea cables that should provide better bandwidth and cut prices

Two of the world’s biggest technology companies, Google and Facebook, are each building a giant new undersea internet cable system that will bring bandwidth that has, until now, been unheard of, to Africa within the next 36 months.

The two cable systems, Google’s Equiano and Facebook-backed 2Africa, promise to provide the latest in cutting-edge fibre-optic backbone technologies to service providers and telecommunications operators across the continent, including SA...