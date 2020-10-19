Companies / Telecoms & Technology Liquid Telecom looks up from laying cable to the African cloud Econet company is rebranding itself as Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand its offerings beyond telecommunications infrastructure BL PREMIUM

Businessman Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Telecom, one of the continent’s largest telecom infrastructure providers, has prioritised investment in data centres, cloud computing and cybersecurity as the company repositions itself as a technology provider.

Liquid Telecom is entering a space dominated by companies such as BCX, Telkom’s subsidiary, Dimension Data, EOH and Altron. Part of Masiyiwa’s Econet, it has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network stretching more than 70,000km, and operates data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi.