Liquid Telecom looks up from laying cable to the African cloud
Econet company is rebranding itself as Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand its offerings beyond telecommunications infrastructure
19 October 2020 - 19:18
Businessman Strive Masiyiwa’s Liquid Telecom, one of the continent’s largest telecom infrastructure providers, has prioritised investment in data centres, cloud computing and cybersecurity as the company repositions itself as a technology provider.
Liquid Telecom is entering a space dominated by companies such as BCX, Telkom’s subsidiary, Dimension Data, EOH and Altron. Part of Masiyiwa’s Econet, it has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network stretching more than 70,000km, and operates data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now