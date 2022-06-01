Companies / Telecoms & Technology Former Millicom CFO Tim Pennington joins MTN board Millicom, headquartered in Luxembourg, provides fixed and mobile services in Latin America and is listed on the Nasdaq B L Premium

MTN has appointed a former CFO at Luxemberg-based Millicom to it board of directors, adding to a growing list of international telecom and technology executives joining local boards.

Africa’s largest mobile operator announced the appointment of Tim Pennington as an independent nonexecutive director of MTN Group and MTN Holdings, effective from the start of August 2022...