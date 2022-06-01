Companies / Telecoms & Technology Dimension Data’s CEO Werner Kapp steps down, new chief appointed Company veteran Alan Turnley-Jones to take over the reins B L Premium

Dimension Data CEO Werner Kapp has stepped down just over a year after taking the reins at the group. No reason has been given for his departure and a new CEO has been appointed.

On Wednesday, the Johannesburg-based technology company said Kapp would be leaving, effective from the end of June...