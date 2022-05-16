Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom increases dividend after boost from SA The group’s international business weighed on profits, partly due to a stronger rand, but the mobile operator has upped dividends from pre-pandemic levels B L Premium

SA’s biggest mobile operator, Vodacom, has increased its dividend for its 2022 year by 3%, with its local operations offsetting pressure from an international business feeling the strain of a stronger rand and new levies on services in Tanzania.

Group revenue rose 4.5% to R102.7m on a reported basis in the year to end-March, Vodacom said on Monday, with net profit rising 3.9% to R17.7bn, up more than 6% from pre-pandemic levels...