Business Data prices unlikely to drop soon with 5G, Rain warns Company says rolling out infrastructure will cost billions of rand in the short term before cheaper data becomes available to retail customers B L Premium

5G network operator Rain says data prices are unlikely to fall any time soon because telecom companies still need to roll out expensive infrastructure after the licensing of the spectrum.

The company, backed by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, recently spent R1.4bn to secure spectrum including the lucrative sub-1GHz band that is still occupied by broadcasters but will be released once the move to digital TV is completed. ..