More spectrum needed for 5G, says MTN boss

Just weeks after the country’s telecoms industry marked an important milestone when receiving new radio frequency spectrum for the first time in more than a decade, MTN’s boss says more of the precious resource will need to be made available to mobile operators if the country is to truly benefit from new technologies like 5G.

“As we think about the new technologies that will come like 5G, you’re just going to need a lot more spectrum. So the spectrum auction helps a bit,” MTN CEO Ralph Mupita told Bruce Whitfield during a PSG event on Tuesday on the future of mobile telecoms...