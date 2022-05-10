Vodacom SA brings in telecom veteran Sitho Mdlalose as MD
Appointment ends Harvard graduate’s short stint managing Tanzania unit
10 May 2022 - 18:58
Vodacom has appointed Sitho Mdlalose as MD of its SA business with effect from July 1. He is currently MD at Vodacom Tanzania.
The announcement follows telecom veteran Balesh Sharma’s resignation as head of the SA unit in March. He leaves the Vodafone and Vodacom groups at the end of June. ..
