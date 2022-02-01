Vodacom gets fintech bump as Vodapay gains momentum

Vodacom, SA’s biggest mobile phone operator, says it is pleased with the take-up of its new fintech offerings, with financial services revenue rising above R2bn for the first time in its third-quarter to end-December.

Group revenue grew 6.4% to R26.7bn in the three months to end-December, Vodacom said on Tuesday, with financial services revenue growing 12.5%, and its new services contributing 17.7% of group service revenue...