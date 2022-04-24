Google to bring fast, affordable internet access to African users
24 April 2022 - 06:49
Google plans to extend a programme that allows consumers to pay for smartphones at cheaper rates in a bid to increase access to the internet on the continent.
In 2020, Google partnered Safaricom, a Kenyan mobile network operator and subsidiary of Vodacom, to offer 4G-enabled phones to customers using lower-end handsets. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now