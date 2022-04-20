Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron names Stewart van Graan as interim CEO Search continues for permanent replacement for Mteto Nyati, who steps down on June 30 B L Premium

Technology company Altron appointed Stewart van Graan as its interim CEO and executive chairperson on Tuesday as its search for a permanent replacement continues.

Current CEO Mteto Nyati steps down on June 30 and Van Graan will take charge from July 1 to September 30, the company said in a statement...