More competition for Netflix as MultiChoice to offer Disney+ to local audiences
In the first quarter of 2022, Disney+ added 11.8-million new subscribers to reach 129.8-million subscribers
25 April 2022 - 14:10
MultiChoice, Africa's largest pay TV operator with more than 20-million subscribers across 50 countries, will offer the Disney's streaming service to customers from May, further extending its place as a “gatekeeper” for the continent's pay TV market.
This move is helping Disney further challenge Netflix’s dominance as the global leader in video streaming...
