EOH hints of possible rights issue as turnaround continues

Scandal-plagued technology group EOH, which returned to profit in its 2021 year, has said success in closing out loss-making contracts helped it hold onto its margins thus far in 2022, putting it in a position to consider its next steps in tackling its R2bn pile.

Tough economic conditions under Covid-19 and the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have put pressure on customers, EOH said in a trading update on Friday. It added, however, its trading performance has continued to improve, and its now appropriate to begin engaging the market over solutions to a debt pile well in excess of its market value.

“Given the continued improvement of EOH’s trading performance, the EOH board and management team believe this is the appropriate time to engage with shareholders, lenders and the market more broadly to determine the optimal solution for the company,” the group said on Friday.

Financial advisers have been appointed to assist in the evaluation of strategic options, the group said.

EOH's shares were down 6.65% to R5.90 in afternoon trade on Friday, on track for their worst day in almost two months.

EOH, valued at R1bn on the JSE, had cut its debt by about R400m in its 2021 year, but has said progress had not been as fast as it would like. The group has been fighting to regain credibility after revelations of a corruption scandal surfaced, which contributed to a 96% fall in its shares over the past five years.

In September 2018, it brought in former MTN executive Stephen van Coller to turn the group around, and has recently been pursuing a strategy of selling off noncore assets, closing out loss-making legacy contracts, and pushing a strategy of being more client-focused, and offering more holistic services.

Van Coller appointed law firm ENSafrica to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption. The investigation found underhand dealings with its government client, including transactions worth more than R600m with no evidence of valid contracts being in place or for which no work was done.

EOH said on Friday its cash generation had improved, and it had cash balance of R722m as of January 27, from R437.2m at the end of July.

