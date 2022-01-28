Three questions CIOs need to ask when modernising their company’s data centre

The past year has served to accelerate the digital transformation road map for the majority of organisations across SA.

As such, chief information officers (CIOs) are now more aware that managing and interpreting data to provide actionable insights will play a crucial role in driving innovation and differentiating companies from competitors.

That said, many organisations are being held back by legacy IT infrastructure that is unable to scale sufficiently to meet the demands of their operational ambitions.

The good news is, according to the latest Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, 84% of SA business leaders across various markets recognise the need for more agile and scalable IT infrastructure.