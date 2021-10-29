Companies

WATCH: EOH posts first operating profit since 2018

Business Day TV spoke to EOH CFO Megan Pydigadu about the company’s full-year results

29 October 2021 - 10:25 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED

ICT group EOH has posted its first operating profit since 2018 as the company pushes ahead with a turnaround strategy that is aimed at streamlining the company’s operations.

Alishia Seckam spoke to EOH CFO Megan Pydigadu for more detail

