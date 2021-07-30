Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH says it remains profitable as it battles tough conditions Covid-19, load-shedding and violence in SA are all making conditions tougher for a group that may no longer be able to do business with the state BL PREMIUM

Technology group EOH, which is demanding R6.4bn from former executives as it battles to repair a reputational hit from corruption claims, says it remains profitable even as Covid-19, load-shedding and social unrest batter SA’s prospects.

The group, which provides digital services ranging from maximising crop production to and network infrastructure and water management, is also facing the threat of a ban from doing business with the SA government, which provides about a fifth of its revenue...