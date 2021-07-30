EOH says it remains profitable as it battles tough conditions
Covid-19, load-shedding and violence in SA are all making conditions tougher for a group that may no longer be able to do business with the state
30 July 2021 - 10:54
Technology group EOH, which is demanding R6.4bn from former executives as it battles to repair a reputational hit from corruption claims, says it remains profitable even as Covid-19, load-shedding and social unrest batter SA’s prospects.
The group, which provides digital services ranging from maximising crop production to and network infrastructure and water management, is also facing the threat of a ban from doing business with the SA government, which provides about a fifth of its revenue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now