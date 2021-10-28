EOH posts first operating profit since 2018 as turnaround continues
28 October 2021 - 08:35
Embattled ICT group EOH, which is struggling to put a governance scandal behind it, says it is pleased with its progress in selling off noncore assets and closing out loss-making legacy contracts, posting its first operating profit in 2021 since its turnaround strategy began.
The group generated R147m in operating profit in its year ending July, from a loss of R1.3bn previously, turning positive for the first time since its 2018 year, in spite of continued pressure on revenue...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now