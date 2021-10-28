Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH posts first operating profit since 2018 as turnaround continues B L Premium

Embattled ICT group EOH, which is struggling to put a governance scandal behind it, says it is pleased with its progress in selling off noncore assets and closing out loss-making legacy contracts, posting its first operating profit in 2021 since its turnaround strategy began.

The group generated R147m in operating profit in its year ending July, from a loss of R1.3bn previously, turning positive for the first time since its 2018 year, in spite of continued pressure on revenue...