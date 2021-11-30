Ayo swings into loss but proceeds with final dividend
30 November 2021 - 09:04
Ayo Technology Solutions, the listed technology company in which businessman Iqbal Survé has an interest, has proceeded with a R103m final payout for its year to end-August, even though it swung into a loss.
The group declared a 30c final dividend for its 2021 year, from 65c previously, but it total dividend amounted to 95c, from 100c...
