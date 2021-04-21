Tablets still not recovered from Eastern Cape pupils
More than 50,000 tablets were distributed to grade 12 students so they could learn online during the pandemic
21 April 2021 - 18:15
The Eastern Cape education department has still not recovered nearly 55,000 e-learning tablets distributed to grade 12 pupils in 2020 under a controversial R538m contract with an Ayo Technology Solutions-linked company, the DA says.
The company that won the contract, Sizwe Africa IT Group, is a subsidiary of Ayo, of which African Equity Empowerment Investments — controlled by businessman Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings — is a shareholder. The Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho suspended the contract pending the outcome of a court case to review the contract...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now