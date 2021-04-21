National Tablets still not recovered from Eastern Cape pupils More than 50,000 tablets were distributed to grade 12 students so they could learn online during the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape education department has still not recovered nearly 55,000 e-learning tablets distributed to grade 12 pupils in 2020 under a controversial R538m contract with an Ayo Technology Solutions-linked company, the DA says.

The company that won the contract, Sizwe Africa IT Group, is a subsidiary of Ayo, of which African Equity Empowerment Investments — controlled by businessman Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings — is a shareholder. The Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho suspended the contract pending the outcome of a court case to review the contract...