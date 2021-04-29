Numsa joins Ayo court battle against FNB
29 April 2021 - 09:12
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) says it will join Ayo Technology Solutions in a bid to interdict FNB from cutting off that company’s banking services, saying the move threatens to collapse a black-controlled company as well as cost jobs.
Ayo, the company indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé, filed an urgent high court application earlier in April to stop FNB, after the lender gave the company until May 3 to find a new bank...
