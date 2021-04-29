BANKING
Survé-linked Ayo to lose bank accounts in two working days
Decision might spell end of business as it will not find relief before deadline to close accounts expires
29 April 2021 - 13:53
Ayo Technology Solutions, the listed IT group indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé, saw its options to continue operating take a turn for the worse after the high court refused to hear its application for an urgent hearing on its argument to prevent FNB from closing its accounts.
In a decision handed down after the virtual hearing on Thursday, judge Gregory Wright, without immediately providing reasons, ruled that there was an insufficient basis in the arguments brought by Ayo to hear the matter on an urgent basis...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now