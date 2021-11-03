Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | What it takes to run a small creative agency in SA

03 November 2021 - 19:09 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/SCYTHER5
The reality of operating a small creative agency in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sibulele Siko-Shosha, founder and creative director of The Dumile Group.

Siko-Shosha says The Dumile Group is a unit of creative companies that service both the advertising and broadcasting spaces. The company recently won a contact to produce marketing content for MTN-backed music streaming platform Music Time.

Join the discussion: 

The discussion begins with Siko-Shosha detailing her career. The enterprising creative specialist has been in the industry for more than a decade and a half.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
In 2007, Siko-Shosha became the youngest and first black female editor of the business publication, Black Business Quarterly. She relates the story of what led her to leave that post in 2010 to start a business.

Siko-Shosh admits that while lockdowns during the Covid-19  pandemic had created opportunities for some, they had not been kind to her business. She explains the ways in which business has changed during this period, relative to previous norms and her preferred methods of operating.

The main focus is the challenges faced by small players in the industry and ways in which these can be fixed. In light of the recent marketing scandal involving pharmacy group Clicks, Siko-Shosh also explains case studies of businesses that get their brand communication right versus those that do not.

Topics of discussion include: Siko-Shosha’s career in the creative industry; the rationale for starting her own business; the effect of Covid-19 on the business; the state of the sector for small business owners; how she has gone about winning new business over the years; the dynamics between large and small players in the industry; and case studies of businesses that get their marketing right.

