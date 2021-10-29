Joe Public United’s world-class work rakes in Loerie Awards
Brand and communications group again named agency of the year, as well as regional agency of the year, during annual event
Delivering on growth and, more specifically, driving exponential growth is no easy task, especially in this not-so-normal world in which businesses, chief marketing officers, brands, brand managers and teams as well as agency partners and creatives have all had to adapt.
When being able to work in an agile way generates real-world results, one may ask: why do creative awards and agency recognition even matter?
The truth is, awarded advertising campaigns are at least four times more efficient at delivering business success — sales, share, profit or loyalty. And this year’s 43rd annual Loerie Awards event was no different when it came to showing the true value of creative work.
Brand and communications group Joe Public United proved that it consistently delivered a world-class creative product to their clients, taking home top honours by being named agency of the year for the fourth year in a row, as well as regional agency of the year for the second year running.
Joe Public United, together with its clients and growth partners, garnered a record 40 awards
The Loeries, which rewards creative excellence across Africa and the Middle East, was celebrated with a creative festival in the City of Cape Town over two days that was also live-streamed at cinemas in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. The showcase wasn’t completely virtual and allowed some of the best creative minds to come together.
Joe Public United, together with its clients and growth partners, garnered a record 40 awards. These included one Grand Prix, eight golds, 10 silvers, five campaign crafts, five craft certificates and 11 bronzes. In addition, its client Khensani Nobanda, group executive of group marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, received the marketing leadership and innovation award, while client Chicken Licken was named brand of the year for the third year in a row.
“Being recognised as agency of the year for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the incredible partnerships we have with our clients who work with us to achieve our purpose of growth, and the hard work and dedication of our people,” said Joe Public United chief creative officer Pepe Marais. “Without our clients and our people this wouldn’t have been possible, so thank you.”
• The internationally recognised Loeries event, included in the World Advertising Research Centre Report, is endorsed by the Association for Communication and Advertising, the Brand Council SA, the Creative Circle, the Commercial Producers Association of SA, the Interactive Advertising Bureau SA, the Exhibition Association of Southern Africa, the SA Institute of Architects, and the SA Institute of the Interior Design Professions.
This article was paid for by Joe Public United.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.