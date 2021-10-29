Joe Public United’s world-class work rakes in Loerie Awards

Delivering on growth and, more specifically, driving exponential growth is no easy task, especially in this not-so-normal world in which businesses, chief marketing officers, brands, brand managers and teams as well as agency partners and creatives have all had to adapt.

When being able to work in an agile way generates real-world results, one may ask: why do creative awards and agency recognition even matter?

The truth is, awarded advertising campaigns are at least four times more efficient at delivering business success — sales, share, profit or loyalty. And this year’s 43rd annual Loerie Awards event was no different when it came to showing the true value of creative work.

Brand and communications group Joe Public United proved that it consistently delivered a world-class creative product to their clients, taking home top honours by being named agency of the year for the fourth year in a row, as well as regional agency of the year for the second year running.