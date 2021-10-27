Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Has digital media killed the radio star?
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukile Zondi, MD of GH Media Group.
The relevance of radio broadcast advertising in the current economy is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukile Zondi, MD of GH Media Group.
GH Media is a newly formed media solutions company that specialises in broadcast advertising. It forms the commercial division of the group that owns and operates Gagasi FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town’s Heart FM.
Over the past decade, traditional media platforms — television, radio and print — have seen a steady decline in advertising revenues due to reduced ad spend by some organisations, as well as digital players such as Facebook and Google taking a larger piece of the overall advertising pie globally.
Join the discussion:
Despite this, Zondi, a former MD of Gagasi FM, says radio advertising is still relevant in a post-Covid-19 economy because of the overall resilience of the medium as a whole.
He advocates for a hybrid approach, where traditional broadcast advertising is done together with digital platforms, as a way for clients to get the most return on their advertising spend. This stance is backed up by radio audiences’ shift to online channels to access radio content, a sign of the evolution in listener trends.
Zondi says GH Media has carved out space for itself in the market by being highly in tune with the black and coloured audiences of KZN and the Western Cape. The company uses research, surveys and proprietary-first party data, to offer targeting and mass market advertising solutions.
Topics of discussion include: GH Media’s business model; the relevance of radio as a communication channel in 2021; the power of having Gagasi FM — the largest regional radio station in SA — and Heart FM in their stable; the future of effective brand advertising in the post-pandemic world; what growing competition from digital channels like social media has meant for radio; and an outlook for the sector.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.