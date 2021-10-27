PODCAST | Has digital media killed the radio star?

The relevance of radio broadcast advertising in the current economy is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Vukile Zondi, MD of GH Media Group.

GH Media is a newly formed media solutions company that specialises in broadcast advertising. It forms the commercial division of the group that owns and operates Gagasi FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town’s Heart FM.

Over the past decade, traditional media platforms — television, radio and print — have seen a steady decline in advertising revenues due to reduced ad spend by some organisations, as well as digital players such as Facebook and Google taking a larger piece of the overall advertising pie globally.

