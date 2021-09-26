Stakeholders call for laws to unleash start-ups in SA
26 September 2021 - 16:51
Start-up players in SA recently released findings as part of a proposal to create a start-up law, calling on government for legislation to enable local tech-backed businesses to scale faster and compete globally without having to go offshore.
“Something needs to be done,” says Matsi Modise, SiMODISA vice-chair and chair of the steering committee putting together the legislation. ..
