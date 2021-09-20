WATCH: No Country for young firms?

Companies

20 September 2021 - 15:47 Business Day TV
“Entrepreneurship doesn’t take place in a void, at random or under the general influence of homogeneous economic conditions. It occurs in specific places that create the right conditions for it and within the context of a particular set of incentives, opportunities, and barriers”.

This quote from the Monitor Group’s Paths to Prosperity; Promoting Entrepreneurship in the 21st Century neatly encapsulates what is wrong in SA. We often complain about too much red tape weighing down our SMEs and, specifically, high-growth-potential start-ups.

But rather ironically, a group of ecosystem players are collaborating on a solution in the form of another piece of legislation, the SA Startup Act, and to talk about this Michael Avery is joined by Simodisa vice-chair and SA Startup Act Steering Committee chair Matsi Modise; and Stephan Lamprecht, founder of VS Nova, a Southern Africa-based management consultancy that has been appointed by the SA Startup Act Steering Committee to provide research and advisory services.

