Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: No Country for young firms?
Michael Avery and guests discuss start-ups
“Entrepreneurship doesn’t take place in a void, at random or under the general influence of homogeneous economic conditions. It occurs in specific places that create the right conditions for it and within the context of a particular set of incentives, opportunities, and barriers”.
This quote from the Monitor Group’s Paths to Prosperity; Promoting Entrepreneurship in the 21st Century neatly encapsulates what is wrong in SA. We often complain about too much red tape weighing down our SMEs and, specifically, high-growth-potential start-ups.
But rather ironically, a group of ecosystem players are collaborating on a solution in the form of another piece of legislation, the SA Startup Act, and to talk about this Michael Avery is joined by Simodisa vice-chair and SA Startup Act Steering Committee chair Matsi Modise; and Stephan Lamprecht, founder of VS Nova, a Southern Africa-based management consultancy that has been appointed by the SA Startup Act Steering Committee to provide research and advisory services.
