ENTREPRENEUR: Maryana Iskander — a Joburg Texan to run Wikipedia CEO of Harambee in SA appointed to lead Wikimedia Foundation

Maryana Iskander’s next job is a mouthful. According to the trustees at the Wikimedia Foundation, who appointed her CEO, "she is a globally recognised social entrepreneur and an expert in building cross-sector partnerships that combine innovative technology with community-led solutions to close opportunity gaps".Iskander, 46, a Texan who now considers herself a full-blown South African, explains it better with her home-state-spun simplicity. She says the task will involve welding together knowledge, technology, and people — just like her work at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, which involved liasing between the private sector, public sector and social sector. "No institution or community can get big things done alone," she says.She’s had experience working across those boundaries, beginning with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, a volunteer-led social movement focused on access to health care. Currently she runs Harambee in SA. As with Planned Parenthood, Iskander...