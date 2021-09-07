Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa, Telkom and MTN head to court as spectrum negotiations break down Regulator says it will now take the matter to court, a move that could prove lengthy and hamper the government’s economic reform agenda B L Premium

SA’s telecoms regulator failed to clinch an out-of-court settlement with operators over the allocation of valuable radio-frequency spectrum, raising the prospect of a prolonged legal squabble in the auction process and potentially dealing a blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said on Tuesday it was unable to reach an amicable settlement with Telkom and MTN, which are challenging the spectrum auction process in court. ..