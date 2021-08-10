TECHNOLOGY
Adapt IT veteran at the helm after exit of Sbu Shabalala
Software group founder quits as three months’ special leave come to an end
10 August 2021 - 07:48
UPDATED 10 August 2021 - 23:30
Sbu Shabalala, the founder and CEO of Adapt IT, has resigned, leaving the reins to a long-time executive at the tech group who is seen by investors as a natural fit to navigate a tie-up with a Canadian multinational.
Shabalala, whose resignation is with effect from August 6, has been on three months’ special leave since May after allegations appeared in the Sunday Times that he hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner. He has dismissed the accusations as being without merit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now