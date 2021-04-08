Companies / Telecoms & Technology TAKEOVER Huge Group trumpets risks of its rival’s Adapt IT offer Canadian software firm Volaris has offered more money and better synergies down the road BL PREMIUM

Huge Group has slammed a rival takeover offer for Adapt IT as facing risks and robbing shareholders of participating in future share price moves after a Canadian competitor trumped its all-share bid with a R1bn cash offer.

The battle for software group Adapt IT intensified this week after Canada’s Volaris made a R6.50 per share offer, or a 56% premium on the IT group’s closing share price on April 1, throwing into doubt an R800m, all-paper takeover offer from Huge Group and sending shares in Adapt IT surging almost 40% on Thursday...