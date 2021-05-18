Companies / Property COMPANY COMMENT Nodus Capital throws a spanner in the works of Adapt IT takeover Any bidder will have to pay fair value for a delisting to succeed, but the experts have raised the bar BL PREMIUM

As the battle to buy up listed technology player Adapt IT intensifies, a new report by advisers Nodus Capital might force bidders to fork out more for the Johannesburg-based company.

Adapt IT has received two takeover offers, the first from listed technology firm Huge Group. The other, from Volaris, values Adapt IT at R1bn. Huge’s share swap offer valued Adapt IT at R5.52 per share, based on a reference share price for Huge of R6.13 per share...