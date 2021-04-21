Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT shareholders coerced into making rushed decisions The Huge Group is reportedly giving shareholders an inaccurate and premature deadline regarding its Adapt IT buyout offer BL PREMIUM

Adapt IT has warned shareholders not to be pressured into making a decision regarding an unsolicited buyout offer by technology company Huge Group.

Earlier this year, Huge made an R800m takeover bid for its peer Adapt IT, which provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors. ..