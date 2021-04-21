Adapt IT shareholders coerced into making rushed decisions
The Huge Group is reportedly giving shareholders an inaccurate and premature deadline regarding its Adapt IT buyout offer
21 April 2021 - 19:01
Adapt IT has warned shareholders not to be pressured into making a decision regarding an unsolicited buyout offer by technology company Huge Group.
Earlier this year, Huge made an R800m takeover bid for its peer Adapt IT, which provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now