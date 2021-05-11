Companies / Telecoms & Technology COMPANY COMMENT ‘Interesting’ time for Adapt IT BL PREMIUM

To say the bidding war for Sbu Shabalala’s Adapt IT is “heating up”, “eventful” or “interesting” would not do justice for a company that has largely flown under the radar for years.

The company finds itself at its strongest in years and is the subject of two takeover bids valuing it at about R1bn, a large premium above its market cap just before any offer was made...