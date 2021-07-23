Search begins for successor to Telkom boss Sipho Maseko
Maseko spearheaded efforts to shift away from declining fixed-line voice services and the group is now SA’s third-largest mobile operator
23 July 2021 - 08:59
UPDATED 25 July 2021 - 19:33
Sipho Maseko’s surprise announcement that he will step down as CEO of Telkom in 2022 has sparked questions as to the reasons for his impending departure, while opening up debate about who will take his place atop the fastest growing mobile operator in SA.
On Friday, Maseko, whose eight-year tenure at the helm of the group has seen it overtake Cell C to become SA’s third-largest mobile operator, said he will step down at the end of June 2022...
