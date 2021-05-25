Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: Mobile rings in profit for Telkom

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual financial results

25 May 2021 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Telkom has posted a 53.4% jump in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS), driven by its mobile business.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the company’s outlook.

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual financial results

Or listen to the full audio:

