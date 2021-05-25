News Leader
WATCH: Mobile rings in profit for Telkom
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual financial results
25 May 2021 - 08:56
Telkom has posted a 53.4% jump in annual headline earnings per share (HEPS), driven by its mobile business.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko about the company’s outlook.
