Telkom to shell out R5m in unpaid wages after losing arbitration ruling

19 July 2021 - 19:30 Mudiwa Gavaza

Telkom says it will honour an arbitration ruling in favour of labour union Solidarity that will see the fixed-line operator shelling out R5m to employees in unpaid wages.  

On Monday, Solidarity said it had won an arbitration award against Telkom for a second time. ..

