Telecoms operators plan to stay relevant with consumers There are gaps mobile operators can exploit as consumer-facing brands in the next decades

While the shift towards offering digital services such as mobile payments and online video streaming by telecoms operators is well under way, a new report by research firm Africa Analysis shows that mobile providers are not only fighting for new streams of revenue but also their place as consumer-facing brands in the coming decade.

Over the past three decades, the introduction and mainstream adoption of the mobile phone has fundamentally changed the way people communicate and do business. This force of change has been magnified over the past decade through the rise of the smartphone and, in turn, greater access to the internet. ..