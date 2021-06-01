Companies / Telecoms & Technology Countering the Covid-19 declines at Telkom’s BCX In the last financial year, the company saw a 10% decrease in revenue, driven by corporate cuts, CEO Jonas Bogoshi says BL PREMIUM

Technology group BCX — which lost a tenth of revenues in the last financial year — says it is gearing up to take advantage of greater outsourcing by enterprises by helping to automate processes and reducing costs for its customers, in an attempt to counter the decline seen by IT companies in the past year.

Based in Centurion, BCX is the IT services unit for Telkom, providing a range of services including software, security, access to data centres and installation, management and maintenance of devices including computers. ..