Telkom’s mobile unit eclipses fixed-line business
Active mobile subscribers rose 27.8% in the year to March, benefiting from the explosion in data usage
24 May 2021 - 10:27
SA’s third-largest mobile operator Telkom said on Monday its mobile business was now accounting for the lion’s share of total revenue, overtaking the legacy fixed-line service business that continues to decline
Active mobile subscribers rose 27.8% to 15.3-million in the year to March, benefiting from the explosion in data usage as companies and individuals chose to work from home as a result of Covid-19...
