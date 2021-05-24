Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom’s mobile unit eclipses fixed-line business Active mobile subscribers rose 27.8% in the year to March, benefiting from the explosion in data usage BL PREMIUM

SA’s third-largest mobile operator Telkom said on Monday its mobile business was now accounting for the lion’s share of total revenue, overtaking the legacy fixed-line service business that continues to decline

Active mobile subscribers rose 27.8% to 15.3-million in the year to March, benefiting from the explosion in data usage as companies and individuals chose to work from home as a result of Covid-19...