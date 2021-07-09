PODCAST | Progress made in implementing Cell C’s new network strategy

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the progress made in implementing Cell C’s new network strategy.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Schalk Visser, chief technology officer at Cell C, together with Simo Mkhize, the mobile operator’s chief commercial officer.

Cell C is in the process of shifting away from owning and operating its own network infrastructure in favour of roaming agreements with MTN and Vodacom. The company uses its own spectrum through network towers operated by the larger players and is set to take part in the now delayed auction.

With more than 5,000 towers across SA, Cell C says it would have to invest R1.5bn per year for 18 years, coming up to roughly R27bn, to catch up to Vodacom and MTN’s network footprint. Hence the decision to go in a different direction.

Join the discussion: