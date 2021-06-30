PODCAST | Running a black-owned, youth-based IT firm in SA

Johannesburg-based Makwa IT offers services such as cloud computing, security and advisory. The company has 40 staff and is in its ninth year of operation.

Mokone talks about the founding of Makwa IT and its growth, as well as the impact Covid-19 on their operations.

He also talks about what it means to be awarded the Cisco Gold Partnership, making the company the first local black- or youth-owned company to achieve this status.

The discussion focuses on the founding on Makwa IT; what it means to own and run an IT firm during the pandemic; Mokone’s family and entrepreneurship background; its relationship with clients, both in the public and private sectors; and Mokone’s plans for growing the business.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.