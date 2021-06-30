Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Running a black-owned, youth-based IT firm in SA
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about what it means to operate a black-owned IT firm in SA.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lethabo Mokone, CEO of Makwa IT.
Johannesburg-based Makwa IT offers services such as cloud computing, security and advisory. The company has 40 staff and is in its ninth year of operation.
Mokone talks about the founding of Makwa IT and its growth, as well as the impact Covid-19 on their operations.
He also talks about what it means to be awarded the Cisco Gold Partnership, making the company the first local black- or youth-owned company to achieve this status.
The discussion focuses on the founding on Makwa IT; what it means to own and run an IT firm during the pandemic; Mokone’s family and entrepreneurship background; its relationship with clients, both in the public and private sectors; and Mokone’s plans for growing the business.
