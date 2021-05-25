Companies / Telecoms & Technology Spectrum delays hamper SA’s digital progress, Vodacom and Telkom say The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the ‘spectrum crunch’ BL PREMIUM

Mobile operators Vodacom and Telkom say a proposal by the telecoms regulator to take away temporary spectrum — radio waves by which information is transmitted — could hamper the rollout of 5G services, reduce network quality and take away coverage for some South Africans. That would add to the general frustration felt in the industry about a delayed auction process.

The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a key part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed a number of times...