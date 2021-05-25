Spectrum delays hamper SA’s digital progress, Vodacom and Telkom say
The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the ‘spectrum crunch’
25 May 2021 - 13:08
Mobile operators Vodacom and Telkom say a proposal by the telecoms regulator to take away temporary spectrum — radio waves by which information is transmitted — could hamper the rollout of 5G services, reduce network quality and take away coverage for some South Africans. That would add to the general frustration felt in the industry about a delayed auction process.
The high cost of electronic communication in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Fixing this issue has become a key part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan, but its implementation has been delayed a number of times...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now