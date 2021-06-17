MTN insurance unit passes 12-million customer mark
Group is seeking to capitalise on African countries with low insurance penetration
17 June 2021 - 19:05
MTN, which has been pursuing new areas of growth beyond its traditional mobile business, says its microinsurance unit now has more than 12-million users as it seeks to capitalise on African countries with low insurance penetration.
MTN has been on a strong push in recent years to diversify its business, pursuing new revenue streams in mobile data, technology and related communications services to businesses, wholesale network services, fintech and digital services...
