Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN insurance unit passes 12-million customer mark Group is seeking to capitalise on African countries with low insurance penetration BL PREMIUM

MTN, which has been pursuing new areas of growth beyond its traditional mobile business, says its microinsurance unit now has more than 12-million users as it seeks to capitalise on African countries with low insurance penetration.

MTN has been on a strong push in recent years to diversify its business, pursuing new revenue streams in mobile data, technology and related communications services to businesses, wholesale network services, fintech and digital services...