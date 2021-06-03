A $5bn windfall: MTN’s big bet on fintech
Despite an ultimately unsuccessful foray into mobile money in SA in 2012, MTN is venturing back into fintech, with expectations it will account for about 20% of the group’s revenue mix in the next few years
03 June 2021 - 05:00
SA’s telecoms giants are eyeing mobile payments and digital financial services in Africa — collectively known as fintech — as an immense untapped market.
Analysts expect that MTN, in particular, could list its fintech business in the next year, leading to a windfall for the company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now