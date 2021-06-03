Features / Cover Story A $5bn windfall: MTN’s big bet on fintech Despite an ultimately unsuccessful foray into mobile money in SA in 2012, MTN is venturing back into fintech, with expectations it will account for about 20% of the group’s revenue mix in the next few years BL PREMIUM

SA’s telecoms giants are eyeing mobile payments and digital financial services in Africa — collectively known as fintech — as an immense untapped market.

Analysts expect that MTN, in particular, could list its fintech business in the next year, leading to a windfall for the company...