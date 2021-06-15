Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Is the spectrum dispute nearing a resolution?

Dobek Pater from Africa Analysis talks to Business Day TV about the spectrum negotiations between telecoms companies and the regulator

15 June 2021 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Negotiations between telecommunication companies and the regulator about the spectrum dispute seem to be encouraging, with Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) confident that an agreement will be reached by the end of August.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Dobek Pater from Africa Analysis about the issue.

