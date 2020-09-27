Dimension Data group now operating under one name
27 September 2020 - 17:46
Technology firm Dimension Data has almost completed rebranding a number of its business units under one name as part of an effort to simplify its operations.
In an interview with Business Day, Setumo Mohapi, chief go-to-market officer for the company, said: “We’re not trading under the old trade names for sure. Since last week, for example, all our e-mails have changed. We’re now all Dimension Data, across the board.”
