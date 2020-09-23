PODCAST | How has geopolitics begun to affect big tech players

Mohapi says security is a major concern at the moment for both consumers and businesses. The fact that many traditionally office bound employees are now working remotely provides a point of vulnerability. Enterprises tend to invest more in security experts and systems, which makes such networks inherently safer. A move to working remotely has given criminal actors more options to attack businesses by infiltrating private or home networks, for example.

Mohapi also gives an update on Dimension Data’s ongoing restructuring process.

In March, the group said it would retire its brands Britehouse, a digital solutions unit; Internet Solutions, its internet services provider business; and ContinuitySA. The move was so that the group would operate under one name and reduce duplication among some of its subsidiaries.

The discussion also touches on the implications of distributed workforces, opportunities for technology companies in the current environment, solutions that Dimension Data has created for its clients during the crisis, how geopolitics has begun to affect large technology players recently and increased adoption of cloud technologies.

