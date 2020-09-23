Economy

PODCAST | How has geopolitics begun to affect big tech players

Dr Setumo Mohapi, chief go-to-market officer for Dimension Data

23 September 2020
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we are talking Covid-19, disruption, technology and business with one of the country’s foremost technology executives.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Setumo Mohapi, chief go-to-market officer for technology firm Dimension Data.

The discussion starts with Mohapi sharing his insights about emerging trends and use of digital solutions to minimise the negative effects of Covid-19 for businesses.

He says when lockdowns came into effect, clients asked Dimension Data to come up with solutions that would allow staff to continue doing their work remotely, accessing enterprise systems outside of the office, while ensuring good connectivity and security.

Mohapi says security is a major concern at the moment for both consumers and businesses. The fact that many traditionally office bound employees are now working remotely provides a point of vulnerability. Enterprises tend to invest more in security experts and systems, which makes such networks inherently safer. A move to working remotely has given criminal actors more options to attack businesses by infiltrating private or home networks, for example.

Mohapi also gives an update on Dimension Data’s ongoing restructuring process.

In March, the group said it would retire its brands Britehouse, a digital solutions unit; Internet Solutions, its internet services provider business; and ContinuitySA. The move was so that the group would operate under one name and reduce duplication among some of its subsidiaries.

The discussion also touches on the implications of distributed workforces, opportunities for technology companies in the current environment, solutions that Dimension Data has created for its clients during the crisis, how geopolitics has begun to affect large technology players recently and increased adoption of cloud technologies.

